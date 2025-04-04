Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Zabia Wola
  4. Land

Lands for sale in gmina Zabia Wola, Poland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Bieniewiec, Poland
Plot of land
Bieniewiec, Poland
Area 600 m²
Floor 1
Building land plot 1.5 ha / BIENIEWIEC commune Żabia Wola Price 1199000zł BIENIEWIEC commune…
$307,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes