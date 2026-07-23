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Houses for sale in gmina Wladyslawow, Poland

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House in Wladyslawow, Poland
House
Wladyslawow, Poland
Area 250 m²
Not everyone wants to buy a finished house decorated according to someone else's idea
$105,203
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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