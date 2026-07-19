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Houses for sale in gmina Ujscie, Poland

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House in Byszki, Poland
House
Byszki, Poland
Area 317 m²
For sale a spacious house – ideal for family or for investment!
$229,367
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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