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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in gmina Trzcinsko Zdroj, Poland

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3 properties total found
Apartment in Rosnowko, Poland
Apartment
Rosnowko, Poland
Area 152 m²
For rent a spacious 152 m2 space for unburdened business activity – office, service, commerc…
$1,713
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Apartment in Rosnowko, Poland
Apartment
Rosnowko, Poland
Area 152 m²
For rent spacious usable space of 152 m2 with parking space 1000 m2 in front of the building
$1,713
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Rosnowko, Poland
Apartment
Rosnowko, Poland
Area 152 m²
For rent a spacious space of 152 m2 with parking space 1000 m2 in front of the building and …
$1,713
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Mazur EstateMazur Estate
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