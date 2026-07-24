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Monthly rent of houses in gmina Swarzedz, Poland

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2 properties total found
5 room house in Gruszczyn, Poland
5 room house
Gruszczyn, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Modern house 135m2 | Chamber estate | Gruszczyn near Poznań For rent a comfortable, free-st…
$1,818
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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House in Gruszczyn, Poland
House
Gruszczyn, Poland
Area 135 m²
Modern house 135m2 | Chamber estate | Gruszczyn near Poznań
$1,818
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
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