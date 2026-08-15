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Сommercial property in gmina Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland

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1 property total found
Commercial property 640 m² in Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Commercial property 640 m²
Sroda Wielkopolska, Poland
Area 640 m²
RESIDENCE WITH PRIVATE WATER AND TAras – COMFORT OF LIFE IN CITY CENTER
$1,04M
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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