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Apartments for sale in gmina Przerosl, Poland

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Apartment in Kruszki, Poland
Apartment
Kruszki, Poland
Area 5 382 m²
NEW PRICE!!!
$65,873
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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