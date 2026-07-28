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Houses for sale in gmina Poddebice, Poland

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House in Tarnowa, Poland
House
Tarnowa, Poland
Area 247 m²
HOME WITH BIG SHARE IN THE WORLD LOCALISATION
$334,373
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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