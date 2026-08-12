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Houses for sale in gmina Plonsk, Poland

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4 bedroom house in Szeromin, Poland
4 bedroom house
Szeromin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/2
UNIQUE PREMIUM LOG RESIDENCE | 330 m² | PLOT 3,650 m² | ARCELIN | PLN 2,690,000 PRIVATE RESI…
$721,646
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