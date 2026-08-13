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Apartments for sale in gmina Piaski, Poland

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Apartment in Godurowo, Poland
Apartment
Godurowo, Poland
Area 2 101 m²
Residence from 2003 | Historical park and 4 ponds | 3 independent apartments | Underground h…
$5,10M
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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