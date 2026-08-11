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Houses for sale in gmina Obrzycko, Poland

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House in Zielonagora, Poland
House
Zielonagora, Poland
Area 1 031 m²
Building plots near Notecka Forest | Building conditions | Shop next to
$34,506
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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