Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Michalowice
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in gmina Michalowice, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Reguly, Poland
3 bedroom house
Reguly, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
Offer only at the Kubiak real estate office for sale a detached house located in the rules …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Michalowice, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes