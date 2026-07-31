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Houses with garage for sale in gmina Lesznowola, Poland

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Mysiadlo, Poland
3 bedroom house
Mysiadlo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
Homes inspired by light, harmony, and nature Zielone Mysiadło is a modern neighborhood of s…
$344,427
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Properties features in gmina Lesznowola, Poland

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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