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Apartments for sale in gmina Kuznia Raciborska, Poland

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Apartment in Rudy, Poland
Apartment
Rudy, Poland
Area 912 m²
For sale construction site 913/1 Paproć gm. New Tomyśl MPZP – single family building (MN)
$34,813
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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