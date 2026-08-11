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Сommercial property in gmina Krzyz Wielkopolski, Poland

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1 property total found
Commercial property 33 m² in Krzyz Wielkopolski, Poland
Commercial property 33 m²
Krzyz Wielkopolski, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
For sale apartment in the Wielkopolska Cross on Mickiewicza Street!I encourage you to see th…
$42,940
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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