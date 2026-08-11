Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Krzeszowice
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in gmina Krzeszowice, Poland

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Tenczynek, Poland
Apartment
Tenczynek, Poland
Area 816 m²
We present a modern, fully finished Class A office space for rent. The property is located o…
$15,860
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go