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Apartments for sale in gmina Krosniewice, Poland

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Apartment in Jankowice, Poland
Apartment
Jankowice, Poland
Area 55 741 m²
I am pleased to present a unique land property located in Jankowice, Ogrodowa Street, in the…
$1,76M
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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