Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Koluszki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Koluszki, Poland

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 6 rooms in Koluszki, Poland
Studio apartment 6 rooms
Koluszki, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 75 m²
Looking for a safe capital investment that generates a high, stable profit from the first da…
$152,464
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Koluszki, Poland
Apartment
Koluszki, Poland
Area 75 m²
For sale functional service premises of 74.98 m2, located on the ground floor of the buildin…
$80,012
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Koluszki, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go