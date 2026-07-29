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Monthly rent of houses in gmina Kleszczewo, Poland

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House in Gowarzewo, Poland
House
Gowarzewo, Poland
Area 112 m²
Modern house with garden in Gowarzew – high standard, ideal for demanding
$1,581
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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