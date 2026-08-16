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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in gmina Gniezno, Poland

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Apartment in Lulkowo, Poland
Apartment
Lulkowo, Poland
Area 139 m²
I will rent a house with economic development and agricultural land (a habitat) located in L…
$1,611
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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