Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Gizalki
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Gizalki, Poland

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Wronow, Poland
Apartment
Wronow, Poland
Area 7 622 m²
For sale a land plot of 7.622m2 located in Gizałki, Gizałki Municipality. The plot is partly…
$50,064
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Gizalki, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go