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Houses for sale in gmina Drawsko, Poland

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House in Kwiejce Nowe, Poland
House
Kwiejce Nowe, Poland
Area 13 067 m²
An exceptional plot with an area of over 1.3 hectares with a cozy wooden house, 3 rooms, a l…
$158,457
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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