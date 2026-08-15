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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in gmina Czerwonak, Poland

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2 room apartment in Kozieglowy, Poland
2 room apartment
Kozieglowy, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
It is ideal for those looking for a comfortable and functional place to live
$591
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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