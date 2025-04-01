Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Blonie
  4. Land

Lands for sale in gmina Blonie, Poland

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Bieniewo-Wies, Poland
Plot of land
Bieniewo-Wies, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 1 160 m²
Floor 1
A flat, fenced plot of 1,160 m² for the construction of a residential building in the villag…
$63,650
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Bieniewo-Wies, Poland
Plot of land
Bieniewo-Wies, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 1 617 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a plot of land of 1,670 m² in the village of Bieniewo, just 40 km from Warsaw, f…
$90,687
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Bieniewo-Wies, Poland
Plot of land
Bieniewo-Wies, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 777 m²
Floor 1
A flat, fenced plot of 2,777 m² is for sale for the construction of a residential building i…
$151,006
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Zukowka, Poland
Plot of land
Zukowka, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 21 112 m²
Floor 1
Błonie ul. Powstańców, Warsaw-West District.    Building plot with an area of 21,112 m² with…
$1,46M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Plot of land in Bieniewice, Poland
Plot of land
Bieniewice, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 1 994 m²
Floor 1
BASIC INFORMATION Area: 1994m2 Dimensions: 68 x 30 m Plot covered by MPZP Plot with electric…
$107,091
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
