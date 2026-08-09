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Monthly rent of houses in Gdańsk, Poland

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2 properties total found
House in Gdańsk, Poland
House
Gdańsk, Poland
Area 70 m²
Eastate presents you with a beautiful house for rent in Gdańsk at Strzecha Street
$2,650
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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House in Gdańsk, Poland
House
Gdańsk, Poland
Area 263 m²
Eastate presents you with a house for office and storage in Gdańsk Osów
$2,557
per month
Leave a request
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
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