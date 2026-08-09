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Monthly rent of commercial properties in Gdańsk, Poland

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Commercial property 240 m² in Gdańsk, Poland
Commercial property 240 m²
Gdańsk, Poland
Area 240 m²
$3,442
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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