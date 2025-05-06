Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Gdańsk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Gdańsk, Poland

multi-level apartments
3
studios
4
1 BHK
32
2 BHK
15
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
Are you looking for peace and quiet, which gives the proximity of nature, and then you value…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
2-Pok. Apartment   with terrace and ore ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPL…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/7
Doki Living   Touna -TOPIZATIVE SPECIAL SOCIETERS. architectural reflecting the post -indus…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment in Gdańsk, Poland
1 room studio apartment
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio with terrace and garden ó ✅ ✅ STOPEMENTIAL DEVELOPMENT EFFECTIFEFECTNOLNOPLADIEM ó W…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Gdańsk, Poland

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go