Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Residential
  4. Duplex
  5. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
33
Warsaw
14
Greater Poland Voivodeship
6
Poznan
6
Show more
Duplex Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Poznan, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
The house   near Poznan. This residential complex is an ideal place for those who want to …
$261,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Poznan, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
The house   near Poznan. This residential complex is an ideal place for those who want to …
$261,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Warsaw, Poland
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
MANOR-STYLE HOUSE FOR SALE. 6-ROOM HOUSE ON THE BORDER OF WARSAW URSYNÓW OAND ZGORZAŁA. CLOS…
$410,555
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Poznan, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
The house   near Poznan. This residential complex is an ideal place for those who want to …
$261,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Poznan, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
The house   near Poznan. This residential complex is an ideal place for those who want to …
$261,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Poznan, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
The house   near Poznan. This residential complex is an ideal place for those who want to …
$261,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Poznan, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
The house   near Poznan. This residential complex is an ideal place for those who want to …
$261,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Poland

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go