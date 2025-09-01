  1. Realting.com
  2. Tajlandia
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.

Kompleks mieszkalny Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Tajlandia
od
$177,000
BTC
2.1053798
ETH
110.3519548
USDT
174 997.1575320
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
7
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 28071
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Thalang
  • Miasto
    Choeng Thale
  • Wioska
    Ban Bang Thao

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2027
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Bamboo Forest is a new premium residential complex in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close to Layan Beach and Bang Tao (1.5 km).

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of three 7-story buildings, containing 135 units – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 41 m² to 247 m².

All apartments are offered turnkey with a smart home system:

  • Remote control
  • Quick adjustment of climate control, lighting, and security

International schools, kindergartens, shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy transport access.

Investment opportunities:

  • Rental pool participation available
  • Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Three swimming pools
  • Lounge areas
  • Coworking space
  • Kids' club
  • Gym
  • Bar and restaurant
  • Outdoor terrace for relaxation
  • Underground parking and guest parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Ban Bang Thao, Tajlandia

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bamboo Forest
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$219,123
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool, a park and a lake near the beach and a yacht club, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya City, Tajlandia
od
$2,62M
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with swimming pools and spa in the prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$894,261
Zespół mieszkaniowy Empire Tower
Pattaya City, Tajlandia
od
$102,500
Zespół mieszkaniowy Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand
Ko Samui, Tajlandia
od
$601,684
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Ban Bang Thao, Tajlandia
od
$177,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy New complex of villas with an exclusive clubhouse and panoramic views, 600 meters from Kata Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Tajlandia
od
$924,355
Projekt składa się z 8 luksusowych jednopiętrowych willi z basenem i widokami panoramicznymi.Złożone cechy:ekskluzywny klub z tarasem z widokiem na morzezielony parkbezpieczeństwousługi conciergeZakończenie - IV kwartał 2025 r.Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Położony w południowo-zacho…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Next Point Condominium
Zespół mieszkaniowy Next Point Condominium
Zespół mieszkaniowy Next Point Condominium
Zespół mieszkaniowy Next Point Condominium
Zespół mieszkaniowy Next Point Condominium
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Next Point Condominium
Zespół mieszkaniowy Next Point Condominium
Rawai, Tajlandia
od
$96,737
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2028
Liczba kondygnacji 7
Powierzchnia 35–270 m²
8 obiekty nieruchomości 8
Następny punkt Condominium - Comfort & Smart Investment in Southern PhuketNowoczesny kompleks mieszkalny w prestiżowej dzielnicy Rawai, zaledwie 7 minut od plaży Nai Harn.Projekt obejmuje 4 budynki, 4 baseny (łącznie 940 m ²), centrum fitness, apartamenty z widokiem na morze i góry tropikaln…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
48.7 – 59.4
176,211 – 177,565
Mieszkanie 2 pokoi
70.0 – 100.4
196,035 – 331,561
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi
132.2
477,124
Mieszkanie 4 pokoi
269.8
1,10M
Kawalerka
35.0
99,119
Deweloper
Next Point Condominium
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Deweloper
Next Point Condominium
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Residence Prime Phase 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Residence Prime Phase 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Residence Prime Phase 2
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Residence Prime Phase 2
Thalang, Tajlandia
od
$648,001
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2024
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Powierzchnia 352 m²
3 obiekty nieruchomości 3
Bilety do Phuket i z powrotem w prezencie!*Dla kogo: Idealny dla tych, którzy szukają połączenia odosobnienia i nowoczesnego luksusu na Phuket. Idealny na rodzinne wakacje, długoterminowe pobyty i zakupy inwestycyjne.O lokalizacji: Prestiżowa lokalizacja w centrum wyspy, zaledwie kilka minut…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Willa
352.0
726,219 – 732,462
Agencja
Tumanov Group
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Tajlandia
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
14.05.2025
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
12.02.2024
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje