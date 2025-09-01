  1. Realting.com
  2. Tajlandia
  3. Chalong
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.

Kompleks mieszkalny Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.

Chalong, Tajlandia
od
$78,750
BTC
0.9367156
ETH
49.0972680
USDT
77 858.9048342
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
9
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 28085
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 23.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Mueang Phuket
  • Miasto
    Chalong

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2026
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium living in the Chalong area of ​​Phuket.

The complex comprises 398 apartments located on a 7,420 m² plot, with a total built-up area of ​​25,000 m².

Property details:

  • Distance to sea: 8,900 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 28 m² - 92 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company Wyndham)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, and furniture.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Walking paths
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's play areas
  • And much more

Lokalizacja na mapie

Chalong, Tajlandia

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Laguna Lakeside
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$292,828
Zespół mieszkaniowy CANVAS Cherng Talay
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
Cena na żądanie
Zespół mieszkaniowy Calypso Garden
Rawai, Tajlandia
od
$162,216
Zespół mieszkaniowy Vinzita Elite Residences
Si Sunthon, Tajlandia
od
$736,801
Zespół mieszkaniowy Clover Residence Phase 1
Si Sunthon, Tajlandia
od
$931,272
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.
Chalong, Tajlandia
od
$78,750
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools in a luxury residential area, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Tajlandia
od
$629,076
Rungtiva Luxury Villas, wspaniały dom wakacyjny prywatności w środku wspaniałej natury, która łączy luksus i przytulność bez zarzutu. Idyllically znajduje się w prywatnej okolicy obejmującej 18 unikalnie nowoczesne tropikalne 3-4 sypialnie basenowe wille i położony na 8000 m2, z całkowicie w…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy City Garden Tower
Zespół mieszkaniowy City Garden Tower
Zespół mieszkaniowy City Garden Tower
Zespół mieszkaniowy City Garden Tower
Zespół mieszkaniowy City Garden Tower
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy City Garden Tower
Zespół mieszkaniowy City Garden Tower
Pattaya City, Tajlandia
od
$73,242
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Liczba kondygnacji 30
NAJLEPSZA NIERUCHOMOŚĆ OD 40 000 $ NA TAJLANDII! WEZWANIE! DARMOWA KONSULTACJA. Planujesz zakup nieruchomości w Tajlandii? Pomożemy Ci wybrać DARMOWY obiekt, zorganizować bezpieczną umowę z programistą! - ekskluzywne nieruchomości; - pomoc w organizacji przeprowadzki; - roczny dochód z inwe…
Agencja
DDA Real Estate
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Si Sunthon, Tajlandia
od
$1,64M
Oferujemy wille z tarasami, baseny, ogrody, miejsca parkingowe.Rezydencja oferuje całokształt bezpieczeństwa.Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu KlimatyzacjaSzafyKabina kuchennaLokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Obiekt znajduje się kilka kroków od plaży.Phuket International Airport - 25 minu…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Tajlandia
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
01.09.2025
Pięć najlepszych krajów do uzyskania pozwolenia na pobyt na emeryturze
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
14.05.2025
Długoterminowe wizy Tajlandii: jak uzyskać wizę Elite na 5, 10 i 20 lat
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
12.02.2024
„Zimowałam już w Tajlandii, na Bali i Sri Lance”. Jak przygotować się do pierwszego zimowania i co wziąć pod uwagę przy wyborze lokalizacji?
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje