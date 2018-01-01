  1. Realting.com
  Francja
  New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France

Antibes, Francja
€270,000
O kompleksie

The residential complex offers from functional studios to spacious 4-room family apartments, most of which have views of the sea or forest park. The living rooms are flooded with natural light thanks to large bay windows. The apartments are designed in compliance with modern comfort standards and have a harmonious layout. Privacy is maintained thanks to the independence of "day and night" parts, the open kitchen emphasizes the volume of the living spaces. On the upper level there are 4 exceptional apartments, they have a large balcony and an outdoor rooftop solarium terrace of up to 60 m2. A unique place where you can enjoy a private pool/jacuzzi. The landscaped area combines a wonderful variety of young local trees such as olive trees, oaks, bitter oranges and centuries-old pines of the protected forest.

Features of the flats
  • Producing domestic hot water using a collective heat pump
  • Windows with insulating double glazing
  • Floor tiles made of glazed porcelain stoneware 45x45 cm
  • Smooth paint in all rooms
  • Electric roller shutters with central control
  • The walls of the bathrooms and showers are tiled up to 2 m high on all 4 walls
  • Bathrooms are equipped with a heated towel rail, a vanity table (single or double depending on the plan) and a mirror
  • Closet
  • High quality entrance doors
  • Basements for all apartments
  • Lighting with presence sensors in hallways and staircases
  • Gated residential complex with pedestrian access control using a digital code, videophone and Vigik badge
  • Secure underground parking
  • 2 rooms for bicycles
Location and nearby infrastructure

The new building is located in Antibes on the top of the hills, in the heart of a residential area. The complex captivates with its green surroundings with pine groves, creating an atmosphere of comfort. Just a few minutes walk from this secluded place you will discover the central part of the city, the delights of the sea coast, the convenience of shopping centers and proximity to fast highways. Enjoy the charm of the hills without losing the dynamics of a big city. For lovers of greenery, next to the complex is the La Valmasque Natural Park, which has 428 hectares of wooded hills and offers excellent places for walks, jogging and picnics. The proximity to Sofia Antipoli makes the Terje quarter a very attractive place with high rental potential.

  • 15.9 km from Nice-Côte d'Azur International Airport
  • 3.8 km from Antibes train station
  • 5 minutes from the A8 motorway exit in all directions
  • 600 m from the future tram and bus stop to Sophia Antipolis and the center of Antibes
  • 160 m from the Altana bus stop, line 6 to shopping centers, the center of Antibes, the train station, the port and Juan-les-Pins
Antibes, Francja

New residential complex close to all infrastructure in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nicea, Francja
od
€289,000
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France
Cannes, Francja
od
€289,000
New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nicea, Francja
od
€310,000
New residential complex in the center of Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nicea, Francja
od
€355,000
First-class apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Cote d'Azur, France
Saint-Laurent-du-Var, Francja
od
€258,000
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France
Antibes, Francja
od
€270,000
Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)
Agde, Francja
od
€280,862
Vibes Resort to luksusowa rezydencja turystyczna położona w naturystycznej wiosce Cap d'Agde ( Francja ). Jest to świetna okazja do maksymalizacji wartości aktywów, z przewidywanymi zwrotami w wysokości od 4 do 8% i prawem do odzyskania podatku VAT*. Ten nowy luksusowy ośrodek składa się z prywatnych mieszkań, basenu i jacuzzi, baru i restauracji na tarasie na dachu ze spektakularnym widokiem na morze. Prawdziwa zachęta do odpuszczenia i oddania się lazurowemu ekranowi. Wewnętrzny obszar rezydencji poświęcony jest luksusowi i hedonizmowi. Z widokiem na wioskę naturystów, Port Ambonne i Morze Śródziemne, dach Vibes Resort to prywatna wyspa, miejsce, w którym czas mija w wyrafinowany sposób. Wypij koktajl w basenie, ciesz się jacuzzi lub barem, odpocznij w cieniu na szerokiej drewnianej plaży otoczonej palmami ... i ciesz się łagodną południową atmosferą. Następnie udaj się do swoich prywatnych mieszkań i ciesz się wysokim poziomem komfortu, którym lubimy się z tobą dzielić. Apartamenty Vibes Resort, od mieszkań z jedną sypialnią po apartamenty z czterema sypialniami, oferują niewielki akcent ekskluzywności, dzięki czemu są tak nieodparte. Meble dekoracyjne i designerskie, przytulne wnętrze, duże objętości, bezpieczny prywatny parking; chodzi o twoje samopoczucie.     *Możliwość jest wyłącznie w celach informacyjnych i podlega określonym warunkom. Wynajem w ramach systemu parahotelowego obejmuje co najmniej trzy z następujących usług: śniadanie, regularne sprzątanie pomieszczeń, pralnia, recepcja dla gości. Uprawnia właściciela do pełnego odzyskania 20% podatku VAT poniesionego w związku z nabyciem składnika aktywów, z zastrzeżeniem zobowiązania do najmu. Jak każda inwestycja, przedsięwzięcia związane z nieruchomościami są zagrożone.
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France
Villiers-sur-Marne, Francja
od
€323,232
Agencja: TRANIO
Rezydencja wykonana jest w klasycznym i eleganckim stylu architektonicznym. W budynku znajduje się tylko 8 mieszkań obsługiwanych przez dwie klatki schodowe, podziemny parking na 9 miejsc, pokój na rowery i pomieszczenie na odpady domowe. Ta luksusowa rezydencja ozdobiona jest ogrodem z drzewami i kwiatami, tworząc przyjemne środowisko życia. Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Położony w pobliżu Paryża, Brie-sur-Marne oferuje bardzo uprzywilejowane środowisko w dynamicznym sektorze. Łatwy dostęp do lotnisk Orly i Roissy, nawet Disneyland Paris. Sklepy, szkoły, przedszkola, opieka zdrowotna, sport, kultura - wszystko jest tutaj. Kompleks znajduje się 500 m od dworca kolejowego i 700 m od centrum miasta ze wszystkimi udogodnieniami. Brzeg Marny znajduje się niecałe 10 minut spacerem, a park Coudray jest o rzut kamieniem. Linia metra 15 znajduje się 30 minut spacerem od hotelu.
New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
New residential complex near the railway station in Nice, Cote d'Azur, France
Nicea, Francja
od
€310,000
Agencja: TRANIO
Kompleks posiada pomieszczenie na wózki i rowery, a także dwupoziomowy parking podziemny. Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu Łazienka wyposażona jest w elektryczny wieszak na ręczniki, toaletkę, lustro i lampę LED Artykuły sanitarne Faience, wisząca toaleta Rolety z napędem i kontrolą przełączników Indywidualne ogrzewanie elektryczne z programowalnym termostatem Kod cyfrowy i wideofon z kolorowym ekranem Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura W sercu dzielnicy Riquier, cenionej za eleganckie sklepy, zacienione place i typową ładną architekturę. Szkoły, sklepy, obiekty sportowe i kulturalne w odległości 500 metrów. Port w Nicei 2 km, autostrada A8 4 km, lotnisko międzynarodowe Nicea-Lazurowe Wybrzeże 9 km, granica francusko-włoska 33 km. 4 minuty spacerem od dworca kolejowego Nice Riquier 6 minut spacerem od linii tramwajowej L1 11 minut jazdy rowerem od targu rybnego na Place Saint-Francois
