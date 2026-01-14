Club house Vasa kurortnaa rezidencia v Omane

🌊 Villa by the Sea in Oman • FREEHOLD • A residence for property owners
✨ The resort format of life, which is usually chosen for recreation, can now be owned. ✨ Full ownership for foreigners. ✨ Owning real estate gives the right to a residence permit in Oman.
---------
Closed Villa Club in Jebel Sifah
Prestigious coastal area where the sea meets the mountains. Only 35 to 40 minutes to Muscat.
It’s not just a house – it’s a lifestyle resort.
---------
🏡 Villa formats
🛏 1 bedroom - ~75 m2 💰 from 210,000 USD (including VAT)
🛏🛏 2 bedrooms - ~98 m2 💰 273,000 USD (including VAT)
🛏🛏🛏 3 bedrooms - ~120 m2 💰 from 337,000 USD (including VAT)
📌 Low building density, limited number of houses.
---------
🏡 Set of villas
The price already includes:
✔ Complete finish.
✔ Built-in furniture
✔ Equipped kitchen
✔ Fully equipped bathrooms
✔ Built-in cabinets
No additional investment required after purchase.
---------
🌿 Privacy and comfort
✔ Closed territory
✔ Spacious land plots
✔ Private gardens and terraces
✔ Ability to add pool, BBQ area, landscape design
You form the level of residence - from stylish minimalism to a resort villa.
------------
🌟 Jebel Sifah infrastructure
🏖 Private beaches and sea
⛵ Marina for yachts
⛳ Golf field
🏨 Hotels and beach clubs
☕ Restaurants and cafes
🏋️ Fitness and sports zones
🌴 Resort environment of international level
Format of life, comparable to top resorts.
---------
💳 Conditions of purchase
✔ Down payment - 10%
✔ Up to 3 years installment
✔ Full possession - Freehold
📌 Owning a property gives a residence permit in Oman with the possibility of extension.
---------
📈 Investment attractiveness
✔ Resort property by the sea
✔ Oman's Growing Market
✔ High demand for rent
✔ The dollar income model
✔ Limited offer of villas
---------
🤝 Support of the turnkey transaction
• Selection of objects for your purpose
• Legal support
• Safe calculations
• Support after purchase
• Consultations on rental and profitability
---------
👨💼 Individual consultation with Oman real estate expert
Let's see:
• Profitability and Ownership Scenarios • Selection of Villa Format • Financial Purchase Strategy • Risks and Transaction Structure
🚩 Availability and conditions specify when applying
📞 Write to receive:
Plannings of current prices of financial calculations Personal consultation 💬