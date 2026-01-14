Club house Vasa kurortnaa rezidencia v Omane

🌊 Villa by the Sea in Oman • FREEHOLD • A residence for property owners

✨ The resort format of life, which is usually chosen for recreation, can now be owned. ✨ Full ownership for foreigners. ✨ Owning real estate gives the right to a residence permit in Oman.

---------

Closed Villa Club in Jebel Sifah

Prestigious coastal area where the sea meets the mountains. Only 35 to 40 minutes to Muscat.

It’s not just a house – it’s a lifestyle resort.

---------

🏡 Villa formats

🛏 1 bedroom - ~75 m2 💰 from 210,000 USD (including VAT)

🛏🛏 2 bedrooms - ~98 m2 💰 273,000 USD (including VAT)

🛏🛏🛏 3 bedrooms - ~120 m2 💰 from 337,000 USD (including VAT)

📌 Low building density, limited number of houses.

---------

🏡 Set of villas

The price already includes:

✔ Complete finish.

✔ Built-in furniture

✔ Equipped kitchen

✔ Fully equipped bathrooms

✔ Built-in cabinets

No additional investment required after purchase.

---------

🌿 Privacy and comfort

✔ Closed territory

✔ Spacious land plots

✔ Private gardens and terraces

✔ Ability to add pool, BBQ area, landscape design

You form the level of residence - from stylish minimalism to a resort villa.

------------

🌟 Jebel Sifah infrastructure

🏖 Private beaches and sea

⛵ Marina for yachts

⛳ Golf field

🏨 Hotels and beach clubs

☕ Restaurants and cafes

🏋️ Fitness and sports zones

🌴 Resort environment of international level

Format of life, comparable to top resorts.

---------

💳 Conditions of purchase

✔ Down payment - 10%

✔ Up to 3 years installment

✔ Full possession - Freehold

📌 Owning a property gives a residence permit in Oman with the possibility of extension.

---------

📈 Investment attractiveness

✔ Resort property by the sea

✔ Oman's Growing Market

✔ High demand for rent

✔ The dollar income model

✔ Limited offer of villas

---------

🤝 Support of the turnkey transaction

• Selection of objects for your purpose

• Legal support

• Safe calculations

• Support after purchase

• Consultations on rental and profitability

---------

👨‍💼 Individual consultation with Oman real estate expert

Let's see:

• Profitability and Ownership Scenarios • Selection of Villa Format • Financial Purchase Strategy • Risks and Transaction Structure

🚩 Availability and conditions specify when applying

📞 Write to receive:

Plannings of current prices of financial calculations Personal consultation 💬