  3. Club house Vasa kurortnaa rezidencia v Omane

Club house Vasa kurortnaa rezidencia v Omane

Muscat Governorate, Oman
from
$210,000
VAT
;
10
ID: 33913
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Oman
  • State
    Muscat Governorate

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌊 Villa by the Sea in Oman • FREEHOLD • A residence for property owners

✨ The resort format of life, which is usually chosen for recreation, can now be owned. ✨ Full ownership for foreigners. ✨ Owning real estate gives the right to a residence permit in Oman.

---------

Closed Villa Club in Jebel Sifah

Prestigious coastal area where the sea meets the mountains. Only 35 to 40 minutes to Muscat.

It’s not just a house – it’s a lifestyle resort.

---------

🏡 Villa formats

🛏 1 bedroom - ~75 m2 💰 from 210,000 USD (including VAT)

🛏🛏 2 bedrooms - ~98 m2 💰 273,000 USD (including VAT)

🛏🛏🛏 3 bedrooms - ~120 m2 💰 from 337,000 USD (including VAT)

📌 Low building density, limited number of houses.

---------

🏡 Set of villas

The price already includes:

✔ Complete finish.

✔ Built-in furniture

✔ Equipped kitchen

✔ Fully equipped bathrooms

✔ Built-in cabinets

No additional investment required after purchase.

---------

🌿 Privacy and comfort

✔ Closed territory

✔ Spacious land plots

✔ Private gardens and terraces

✔ Ability to add pool, BBQ area, landscape design

You form the level of residence - from stylish minimalism to a resort villa.

------------

🌟 Jebel Sifah infrastructure

🏖 Private beaches and sea

⛵ Marina for yachts

⛳ Golf field

🏨 Hotels and beach clubs

☕ Restaurants and cafes

🏋️ Fitness and sports zones

🌴 Resort environment of international level

Format of life, comparable to top resorts.

---------

💳 Conditions of purchase

✔ Down payment - 10%

✔ Up to 3 years installment

✔ Full possession - Freehold

📌 Owning a property gives a residence permit in Oman with the possibility of extension.

---------

📈 Investment attractiveness

✔ Resort property by the sea

✔ Oman's Growing Market

✔ High demand for rent

✔ The dollar income model

✔ Limited offer of villas

---------

🤝 Support of the turnkey transaction

• Selection of objects for your purpose

• Legal support

• Safe calculations

• Support after purchase

• Consultations on rental and profitability

---------

👨‍💼 Individual consultation with Oman real estate expert

Let's see:

• Profitability and Ownership Scenarios • Selection of Villa Format • Financial Purchase Strategy • Risks and Transaction Structure

🚩 Availability and conditions specify when applying

📞 Write to receive:

Plannings of current prices of financial calculations Personal consultation 💬

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments House
Area, m² 98.0
Price per m², USD 2,758
Apartment price, USD 270,270

Location on the map

Muscat Governorate, Oman

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
