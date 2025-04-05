  1. Realting.com
New buildings for sale in Oman

Muscat
2
Muttrah
1
Apartment building The Great Escape Aida Darglobal
Apartment building The Great Escape Aida Darglobal
Muscat, Oman
from
$233,203
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 9
The Great Escape is a lively residential complex, consisting of two suggestive buildings. One is 7 stories tall and the other 9 stories. Every detail from the entrance lobby to the double height ceilings are designed with premium finishes. The Great Escape offers a stylish and modern ambien…
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Villa Trump Villas Aida Darglobal
Villa Trump Villas Aida Darglobal
Tawiyan Yiti, Oman
from
$2,04M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Founded in 1999 with the mission to create the best luxury golf experience in the world. The Trump Organization has built the best of award-winning golf courses, offering an unsurpassed level of luxury, amenities and performance. Overlooking the ocean at 130 meters above sea level, Trump Int…
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Frequently asked questions about residential complexes in Oman

How much does 1 sq.m cost in new housing in Oman?

The most expensive real estate in new buildings in Oman are located in the capital, Muscat: 1 sq.m. costs no less than 3000-3200 euros. In other populated areas, the cost per sq.m. is 700-1000 euros lower.

Why is it worth buying a property in a new building in Oman?

Since the vast majority of new buildings in the country are located in Integrated Tourism Complexes - special zones where foreigners are allowed to purchase housing, the buyer is freed from possible difficulties associated with the specifics of buying and selling real estate. Among other advantages of new buildings, it is necessary to note:
  • high quality;
  • location on the seashore, in communities with well-developed infrastructure;
  • investment prospects;
  • the possibility of receiving passive income.

Where are the most popular residential complexes in Oman?

In Muscat, such areas as Al Mouj Muscat, Jebel Sifah and The Sustainable City – Yiti, located near the capital, are in high demand. In second place in popularity is the Hawana Salalah area in Salalah.
