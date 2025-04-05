Frequently asked questions about residential complexes in Oman
How much does 1 sq.m cost in new housing in Oman?
The most expensive real estate in new buildings in Oman are located in the capital, Muscat: 1 sq.m. costs no less than 3000-3200 euros. In other populated areas, the cost per sq.m. is 700-1000 euros lower.
Why is it worth buying a property in a new building in Oman?
Since the vast majority of new buildings in the country are located in Integrated Tourism Complexes - special zones where foreigners are allowed to purchase housing, the buyer is freed from possible difficulties associated with the specifics of buying and selling real estate. Among other advantages of new buildings, it is necessary to note:
- high quality;
- location on the seashore, in communities with well-developed infrastructure;
- investment prospects;
- the possibility of receiving passive income.
Where are the most popular residential complexes in Oman?
In Muscat, such areas as Al Mouj Muscat, Jebel Sifah and The Sustainable City – Yiti, located near the capital, are in high demand. In second place in popularity is the Hawana Salalah area in Salalah.