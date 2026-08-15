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Short-term rental apartments and flats in Northern Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/9
Located in Yeni Iskele, Alexius Pool Apartments is a great base to explore the city from. …
$46
per night
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
North Cyprus property rental: modern 1+1 apartment in Caesar Resort 5 in Long BeachRenting p…
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