Villas with garage for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Karavas
30
Vasilia
9
Agridaki
9
Lapithos
5
7 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 7 rooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
This beautiful villa is located in Alsanjak, 7 + 2, is a rare house where you can enjoy incr…
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
$252,553
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
$204,328
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
$144,196
Villa 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
$227,298
Villa 4 bedrooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 365 m²
$299,456
Properties features in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
