  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

6 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
$61,936

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$114,190

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
$310,159

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Agridaki, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$150,329

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
$90,198

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Karavas, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$114,190


Properties features in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
