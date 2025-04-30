Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Iskele Belediyesi
4
Trikomo
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Three-bedroom townhouse of 125 m2 with a spacious terrace of 43 m2 and a private garden 900 …
$222,973
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go