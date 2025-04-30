Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Golf-course

Duplexes near golf course for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Iskele Belediyesi
3
Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/7
Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or while …
$199,738
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go