  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. İskele District
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Duplexes for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Iskele Belediyesi
7
Trikomo
4
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$743,621
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 309 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,01M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,04M
