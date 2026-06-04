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Pool Townhouses for sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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Trikomo
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1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Cozy Two-Storey 2+1 Townhouse Near Long Beach 🌴🏖 A comfortable two-storey 2+1 townhouse i…
$218,853
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Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Mountain view
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