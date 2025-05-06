Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Studios for Sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
43
Bogazi
5
Bogazi
4
Arnadi
4
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
finished studio apartment with furniture in the 1st floor block in the ABLIA Residence compl…
$75,501
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
ready-made studio apartment with furniture in a 1 on 1 floor block in the ABLIA Residence c…
$69,210
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Studio apartments with a niche in the largest complex in Caesar Resort, Rufus block on the …
$80,535
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 11/30
Studio flat for sale in İskele Longbeach district, to open your doors to a unique and luxuri…
$137,582
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The sale of a large new studio apartment, 2024 You can convert into 1+1 , with 2 windows …
$75,501
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or wh…
$147,112
Leave a request

Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go