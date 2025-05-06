Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
43
Bogazi
5
Bogazi
4
Arnadi
4
Studio apartment Delete
7 properties total found
Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
studio, 46 ​​sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything in the finish:   built-in kitchen, half-stone,…
$114,460
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
$76,495
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Located on a hill in the region BOGAZ! 36 luxury apartments with panoramic views of Me…
$207,566
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
$142,054
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 22
Description   a premium class complex, with a casino and a hotel 400 m from the se…
$187,681
Studio apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 20
studio, total area of ​​45 sq.m, balcony 7 sq.m. The deadline for delivery of 2025-2027. The…
$148,072
Studio apartment in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 10
Studio with a total area of ​​50 sq.m, balcony 9 sq.m, as well as studios with a niche. The …
$165,593
