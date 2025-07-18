Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Northern Cyprus
  Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
634
Bogazi
27
Bogazi
21
Arnadi
11
17 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$454,600
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$271,578
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
About the Project: Olea Cyprus Project is a serene residential development by Noyanlar Grou…
$97,260
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
About the Project: Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group, just 600 m…
$220,299
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$162,948
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 306 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,34M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 272 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$707,287
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
About the Project: Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group, just 600 m…
$174,599
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
About the Project: Olea Cyprus Project is a serene residential development by Noyanlar Grou…
$140,616
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
About the Project: Olea Cyprus Project is a serene residential development by Noyanlar Grou…
$84,956
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
About the Project: CC Towers Iskele is a modern residential complex located in Boğaz, Iskel…
$84,898
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
About the Project: Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group, just 600 m…
$105,462
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,65M
3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
About the Project: Olea Cyprus Project is a serene residential development by Noyanlar Grou…
$130,070
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 241 m²
À propos du Projet : Olea Cyprus Project est un développement résidentiel paisible de Noyan…
$169,912
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$297,556
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
About the Project: CC Towers Iskele is a modern residential complex located in Boğaz, Iskel…
$112,847
