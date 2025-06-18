Residence permit / purchase of real estate

When buying a residential property in Northern Cyprus, your family is granted a temporary residence permit. A residence permit is issued for a period of one year with the possibility of extension. Unlike other countries where a certain amount of real estate investment is required to obtain a residence permit, there is no such minimum amount in Northern Cyprus. It is necessary to purchase residential, non-commercial, real estate for any amount. In addition, after living in Northern Cyprus with a residence permit for 6 years, you can apply for permanent residence.
What is important to consider:
- You can get a residence permit only if the construction of your property is completed
- Children under the age of 18 must be entered into the parent's residence permit
- A residence permit can be issued for a period of 6 or 12 months, depending on the decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
- If, upon receipt of the test results, you have a disease, depending on the severity of the disease, you may be referred for treatment or deportation.
- If the Ministry of Internal Affairs makes a repeated request to confirm your funds (this may happen after 6 months), there must be a movement of funds in the bank account
* Memo: The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the police can request documents and make additional requirements at the time of applying for a residence permit. We recommend that you do this procedure accompanied by a VELES consultant.
- Purchase a house
- Register the contract of purchase and sale in the tax and Land Registry
- Apply for a purchase permit for foreigners
- Get a certificate of residence
- Open a bank account
- Deposit $11,000/person to the account (1min po/month x 12 months)
- Submit documents to the Ministry of Internal Affairs
- Undergo a medical examination (60+ years skip this point)
- Get test results
- Get a residence permit (if everything is in order with the previous paragraph)