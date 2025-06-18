Residence permit / purchase of real estate

About the Immigration Program

When buying a residential property in Northern Cyprus, your family is granted a temporary residence permit. A residence permit is issued for a period of one year with the possibility of extension. Unlike other countries where a certain amount of real estate investment is required to obtain a residence permit, there is no such minimum amount in Northern Cyprus. It is necessary to purchase residential, non-commercial, real estate for any amount. In addition, after living in Northern Cyprus with a residence permit for 6 years, you can apply for permanent residence.



What is important to consider:

- You can get a residence permit only if the construction of your property is completed

- Children under the age of 18 must be entered into the parent's residence permit

- A residence permit can be issued for a period of 6 or 12 months, depending on the decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

- If, upon receipt of the test results, you have a disease, depending on the severity of the disease, you may be referred for treatment or deportation.

- If the Ministry of Internal Affairs makes a repeated request to confirm your funds (this may happen after 6 months), there must be a movement of funds in the bank account

* Memo: The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the police can request documents and make additional requirements at the time of applying for a residence permit. We recommend that you do this procedure accompanied by a VELES consultant.

