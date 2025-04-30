Getting an education in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus operates according to the British education system. Major universities such as Eastern Mediterranean University, Near East University, Girne American University, Final University have dozens of faculties ranging from management to medicine and aviation. ARUCAD University of Art and Design was also opened on the island about 5 years ago.
With VELES, you have the opportunity to get a student visa:
- To the language course school
- To the university for a bachelor's, master's or doctoral degree program
*Memo: A student visa is issued for a year with the possibility of extension during the course of study. A student visa does not give the right to employment and can be reissued into a work visa.
- The university may require an IELTS certificate. Sometimes you can take the exam already upon admission to the university itself
- If you are applying for a discount on tuition, it is important to have a good average score
- Despite the discount that can be obtained upon admission (50%, 75%, 100%) The university requests an annual administrative fee. The amount depends on the faculty and the university and is recognized personally.