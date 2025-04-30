Residence permit for high income-North Cyprus

This type of temporary stay in Northern Cyprus is suitable for the self-employed, online workers or those who have financial savings and are looking for a quiet place to live. If you are hesitant about moving permanently, you can get a temporary residence permit for a period of 6 months or more. To do this, you need to provide documents confirming your income level. A residence permit is issued for up to a year with the possibility of extension.
What is important to consider:
- Children under the age of 18 must be entered into the parent's residence permit
- A residence permit can be issued for a period of 6 or 12 months, depending on the decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
- If, upon receipt of the test results, you have a disease, depending on the severity of the disease, you may be referred for treatment or deportation.
- If the Ministry of Internal Affairs makes a repeated request to confirm your funds (this may happen after 6 months), there must be a movement of funds in the bank account
* Memo: The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the police can request documents and make additional requirements at the time of applying for a residence permit. We recommend that you do this procedure accompanied by a VELES consultant.
Contacts:
https://velesproperty.agency
https://velesproperty.com
Youtube:
http://www.youtube.com/@velesproperty
Instagram:
https://instagram.com/veles.property
Telegram:
https://t.me/velesproperty.com
- Rent a house
- Register a lease contract with the tax service
- Get a certificate of residence
- Open a bank account
- Deposit $33,000/person to the account (3min po/month x 12 months)
- Submit documents to the Ministry of Internal Affairs
- Undergo a medical examination (60+ years skip this point)
- Get test results
- Get a residence permit (if everything is in order with the previous paragraph)