Residence permit for high income-North Cyprus

Northern Cyprus
Process duration: from 1 months
Costs: from
$30,000
;
Residence permit for high income-North Cyprus
Residence permit
Description
Benefits

About the Immigration Program

This type of temporary stay in Northern Cyprus is suitable for the self-employed, online workers or those who have financial savings and are looking for a quiet place to live. If you are hesitant about moving permanently, you can get a temporary residence permit for a period of 6 months or more. To do this, you need to provide documents confirming your income level. A residence permit is issued for up to a year with the possibility of extension.

What is important to consider:
- Children under the age of 18 must be entered into the parent's residence permit
- A residence permit can be issued for a period of 6 or 12 months, depending on the decision of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
- If, upon receipt of the test results, you have a disease, depending on the severity of the disease, you may be referred for treatment or deportation.
- If the Ministry of Internal Affairs makes a repeated request to confirm your funds (this may happen after 6 months), there must be a movement of funds in the bank account

* Memo: The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the police can request documents and make additional requirements at the time of applying for a residence permit. We recommend that you do this procedure accompanied by a VELES consultant.

Benefits
Process duration
Process duration
from 1 months
Costs
Costs
from
$30,000
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Duration
Duration
12 months
Applicant requirements

- Rent a house
- Register a lease contract with the tax service
- Get a certificate of residence
- Open a bank account
- Deposit $33,000/person to the account (3min po/month x 12 months)
- Submit documents to the Ministry of Internal Affairs
- Undergo a medical examination (60+ years skip this point)
- Get test results
- Get a residence permit (if everything is in order with the previous paragraph)

You are viewing
Residence permit for high income-North Cyprus
Northern Cyprus
from
$30,000
