  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Guzelyurt Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Guzelyurt Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Morphou
19
Guzelyurt
11
Kalo Chorio Kapouti
4
Nikitas
4
5 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 17
Studio apartments from 54,900 pounds apartments 1+1 from 70 700 pounds installment plan:…
$69,206
1 bedroom apartment in Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nikitas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Number of floors 17
Closed sales of There are no such profitable prices in Cyprus! apartment Studio Outdoi54…
$89,123
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The Guselyurt district is one of the regions of the Northern Cyprus, where amazing landscape…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/10
Property on the first coastline. Gaziver, Guzelyurt Apartment in block 7, layout 1+1 Total a…
$114,995
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new project of the residential complex is built only 150 meters from the Mediterranean S…
Price on request
