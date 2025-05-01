Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Guzelyurt Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Guzelyurt Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Morphou
19
Guzelyurt
11
Kalo Chorio Kapouti
4
Nikitas
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The Guselyurt district is one of the regions of the Northern Cyprus, where amazing landscape…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/10
Property on the first coastline. Gaziver, Guzelyurt Apartment in block 7, layout 1+1 Total a…
$114,995
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Guzelyurt Belediyesi

studios
1 BHK

Properties features in Guzelyurt Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go