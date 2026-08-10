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Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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Girne Belediyesi
9
Kyrenia
8
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
3
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3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with High Rental Income Potential in Foreign Currency in Girne Alsancak The villas fo…
$305,279
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Houses 100 m from the Sea in Girne Girne, one of the most preferred residentia…
$266,157
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Houses 100 m from the Sea in Girne Girne, one of the most preferred residentia…
$337,479
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Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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