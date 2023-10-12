Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusively Located Home within Walking Distance of the Sea in Girne North Cyprus Home is lo…
€203,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Cozy, quiet complex. Nearby there is all the infrastructure that is necessary for life and r…
€223,496
Townhouse with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 150 m²
€187,222

Mir