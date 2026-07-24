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Pool Townhouses for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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Kyrenia
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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom townthouse
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
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Properties features in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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